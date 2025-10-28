3 hours ago

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has successfully raised GH¢3.13 billion through its latest short-term auction bill held on October 27, 2025, covering a 56-day maturity period.

According to official auction results, the discount rate for the 56-day bills ranged between 20.00% and 20.81%, with an average discount rate of 20.78%, translating into an annualised interest rate of 21.47%.

The issuance forms part of the Central Bank’s liquidity management operations, designed to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system and help anchor short-term interest rates.

Market analysts say the sustained demand for short-dated securities reflects improved liquidity conditions within the banking sector and growing investor preference for shorter-tenor instruments, as inflation pressures continue to ease.

The auction outcome points to a stable short-term yield environment, underscoring investor confidence in high-yield, low-duration assets, amid expectations of a gradual decline in interest rates ahead of the BoG’s November Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

With inflation now within the medium-term target band for the first time since 2021, analysts anticipate the Central Bank may consider a policy rate cut of between 250 and 300 basis points next month, while maintaining a measured approach to yield management.