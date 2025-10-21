23 minutes ago

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) is intensifying efforts to expand the country’s foreign exchange reserves, buoyed by robust gold inflows and strengthened macroeconomic management, Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama announced at the 2025 IMF Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C.

Since March 2025, Ghana has earned approximately US$8 billion in gold revenues, a development that has significantly bolstered the nation’s reserve buffer. The surge follows the establishment of Goldbod, a public institution mandated to oversee the inspection, acquisition, sale, and export of gold.

“Goldbod has done a tremendous job in a short time, bringing in about US$8 billion,” Dr. Asiama said during a side event themed “Ghana: From Crisis to Confidence.” He explained that the central bank reviews these inflows and channels part of them into its reserve account to strengthen Ghana’s external position.

Before Goldbod’s creation, gold exports were decentralised, and much of the foreign exchange from sales failed to return to the country. The new centralised framework has since improved oversight and transparency, helping Ghana lift its import cover to 4.5 months, up from 3.2 months during the peak of the economic crisis.

“We want to build more and more reserves,” Dr. Asiama affirmed. “The central bank is committed to mitigating vulnerabilities associated with Ghana’s status as a commodity-exporting economy.”

BoG now also receives gold bullion directly from large-scale mining firms, further enhancing its reserve position. Coupled with steady inflows from exports, remittances, and non-traditional exports, these measures have strengthened the Bank’s ability to stabilise the cedi and curb volatility in the foreign exchange market.

Between January and August 2025, Ghana recorded a trade surplus of US$6.2 billion, while international reserves rose to US$10.7 billion, equivalent to 4.5 months of import cover. The cedi has appreciated by 21 percent year-to-date, ranking among the world’s best-performing currencies.

Dr. Asiama noted that the Bank maintains a flexible exchange rate regime, allowing market forces to operate while intervening prudently when needed. He revealed that despite large payments to bondholders and creditors in recent months, the central bank managed to preserve market stability.

Looking ahead, the Governor underscored Ghana’s plans to enhance value addition in key commodity sectors such as gold, oil, and cocoa to reduce dependence on raw exports.

“Gold refineries are nearing operational status to allow local refinement before export, which will further support reserves and national revenue,” he disclosed. “Some of this processing can take place within the country, reducing our vulnerabilities.”

While acknowledging the progress, Dr. Asiama cautioned that sustained policy discipline remains essential to consolidating gains.

“The central bank continues to monitor inflows closely, adjusting reserve management to meet both domestic needs and international obligations,” he said.