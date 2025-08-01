3 hours ago

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama, has announced plans to implement a gold hedging programme aimed at protecting the country’s reserves from potential commodity price fluctuations.

Speaking in response to a question posed by Joy Business at a press briefing, Dr. Asiama said the central bank is currently targeting a fraction of its gold reserves for the initial phase of the programme, with plans to eventually scale up coverage to include all reserves.

“We are currently engaging some banks to manage the programme, and it should be ready for implementation within a few months,” Dr. Asiama stated. He explained that the initiative forms part of broader efforts to cushion the country against forecasted volatility in global gold prices.

“This will help mitigate the expected commodity price volatility that could hit the country in the coming months, based on some predictions,” he added.

Data from the Bank of Ghana indicates a steady increase in the nation’s gold reserves. As of May 30, 2025, the central bank’s gold holdings stood at 32.16 tonnes—an increase of 0.59 tonnes since the beginning of the year.

The central bank has reiterated that this gradual accumulation reflects its commitment to strengthening the national balance sheet and ensuring long-term macroeconomic stability.

Addressing broader financial sector issues, Dr. Asiama affirmed that Ghana’s banking industry remains resilient. “The Financial Soundness Indicators show continued asset growth, improved solvency, liquidity, profitability, and operational efficiency in the first half of 2025,” he noted.

He further disclosed that the Bank of Ghana is working to ensure that all commercial banks are fully capitalised by the end of the year.

Additionally, the Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio declined in June 2025, attributed to a slower growth rate in non-performing loans compared to overall credit expansion.

Dr. Asiama also revealed that new measures will soon be introduced to enforce strict compliance with the country’s Foreign Exchange Act across all financial sector players. These steps are intended to strengthen foreign exchange management and protect the value of the Ghanaian cedi.