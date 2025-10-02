1 hour ago

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has announced major strides in developing a regulatory framework for virtual asset activities, highlighted by the drafting of the Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) Bill.

The draft legislation, prepared in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), has already undergone extensive consultations with industry stakeholders, state agencies, and international partners. It will now proceed to Parliament for consideration.

As part of preparations, the BoG in July 2025 conducted a mandatory registration exercise for all virtual asset service providers. The exercise, which generated updated baseline data on the sector, is expected to inform the creation of a framework that is both relevant to market realities and fit for purpose, according to the Bank’s statement.

Once the VASP Act is passed, the central bank plans to roll out the framework in phases. Key priorities include continued engagement with government institutions, the launch of an online compliance and information portal, and nationwide awareness campaigns to ensure smooth adoption by industry players.

The BoG stressed that the initiative aims to build a safe, transparent, and innovative virtual asset ecosystem that balances user protection with responsible innovation, while safeguarding the stability of Ghana’s financial system.

The introduction of the VASP Bill represents Ghana’s most comprehensive move yet to regulate the rapidly growing digital asset sector, positioning the country in line with global best practices in financial oversight.