1 hour ago

Benjamin Nsiah, Executive Director of the Centre for Environmental Management, has strongly criticized the banking sector cleanup exercise, describing it as lacking transparency, truth, and sincerity.

Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, Nsiah claimed the entire process was mishandled and shrouded in dishonesty, leading to massive financial losses that could have been avoided.

“The banking sector cleanup was built on a bed of lies,” he asserted. “Those responsible were not candid about the real reasons behind the collapse of the financial institutions.”

Nsiah argued that the substantial resources allocated to the cleanup—despite what he described as unjustifiable reasons for the sector’s collapse—could have been better invested in revitalizing Ghana’s energy sector.

“Our energy sector is saddled with debt. We can’t modernize or transform it under these conditions,” he lamented. “If we had channeled even part of the funds used in the banking cleanup into the energy sector, Ghanaians would not be burdened today with levies like the Energy Sector Recovery Levy (commonly referred to as the Dumsor or D-Levy).”

Call for Investigation and Accountability

Nsiah is calling for a full-scale investigation into the banking sector collapse and its aftermath, stressing that those responsible for the mismanagement and financial loss must be held accountable.

“We need to probe and prosecute everyone involved in this mess,” he emphasized. “Those who deserve to be jailed should be jailed—it must serve as a deterrent.”

He also raised concerns over inconsistencies in the data surrounding the collapse of the banks, calling it “alarming and unfortunate.”

Financial Loss to the State

According to Nsiah, Ghana incurred a significant financial loss from the cleanup, which could have been avoided with more transparency and better policy choices.

“We have wasted national resources,” he stated. “This is why we haven’t made meaningful progress. If even a portion of that money had been used to pay down energy sector debts, we would be in a better place today.”

Nsiah concluded by reiterating that the lack of modernization in the energy sector, the continuation of legacy debts, and the imposition of additional levies on citizens are all, in part, consequences of how the banking sector crisis was handled.