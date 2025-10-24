3 hours ago

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has raised concerns over a sharp rise in banking fraud, revealing that reported losses surged to GH¢99 million in 2024, a 13 percent increase from the previous year.

Speaking at a Customer Reporting Officer Stakeholder Engagement Programme in Accra, the Second Deputy Governor of the BoG, Matilda Asante-Asiedu, said the uptick in fraud was driven largely by a worrying 33 percent increase in staff involvement.

According to the 2024 Banking Industry Fraud Report, total reported fraud cases rose to 16,733, up from 15,865 in 2023. However, the Deputy Governor described the growing participation of bank employees in fraudulent schemes as the most troubling development.

“Cases of staff involvement jumped from 274 in 2023 to 365 in 2024. This represents a significant threat to the integrity and resilience of our banking system,” she stated.

Calling the trend “alarming,” Mrs. Asante-Asiedu urged compliance and consumer reporting officers to intensify vigilance, uphold ethical standards, and strengthen internal control systems to curb fraud.

Beyond the rise in fraud cases, she noted an increase in customer dissatisfaction, reflected in the growing number of complaints escalated to the central bank. The BoG recorded 743 formal complaints in 2024, up 6.9 percent from 695 the previous year.

She attributed this trend to diminished public trust and a lack of confidence in commercial banks’ complaint resolution mechanisms, which should be the first recourse for customers.

“When trust is broken and public confidence wanes, customers are left without adequate protection – making them vulnerable,” she cautioned.

To address these systemic challenges, Mrs. Asante-Asiedu announced that the BoG has begun a comprehensive review of its Consumer Recourse Mechanism to plug emerging gaps and strengthen consumer protection.

A major focus of the review, she said, will be to explore financial compensation for aggrieved customers, an area currently not covered under existing regulations.

“The absence of explicit provisions for compensation within our current legal and regulatory framework is a major limitation,” she explained. “It narrows the scope of redress available even in instances where such remedies may be justified.”

The Deputy Governor said the central bank would soon engage industry stakeholders for input ahead of finalising the revised framework, adding that consumer protection remains a top priority.

She further underscored the importance of cybersecurity and service integrity, noting that the event’s theme, “Excellence in Service, Innovation in Delivery, Security in Practice,” was timely given the pace of digital transformation in banking.

“No amount of service excellence or technological advancement can compensate for a breach of trust,” she warned. “Security must be embedded not just in systems, but in institutional culture.”

Concluding her address, Mrs. Asante-Asiedu urged industry players to take collective action against fraud and uphold the credibility of the financial system.

“The strength of our banking system lies in its credibility. Let this engagement serve not only as a forum for dialogue but as a springboard for decisive action,” she said.