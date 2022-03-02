1 hour ago

Some New Patriotic Party members in the Bantama Constituency of the Ashanti Region have accused some executives of breaching the party’s constitution in the conduct of elections at the polling station level.

The members are calling on the leadership of the NPP to declare a recently held election as null and void and conduct fresh polls.

The aggrieved party members say they will resist attempts by the constituency executives to conduct the polling station elections without following laid down procedures spelt out by the party.

There is growing agitation among NPP members in the Bantama and other constituencies of the Ashanti Region in an ongoing process to elect polling station executives.

A spokesperson for the aggrieved party members, Ebo Boyson, spoke at a news conference in Kumasi and said candidates who had done their groundwork ought not to fear competition.

“I always tell them that if you have really worked for the party, go down there and campaign. Let the people over there come and vote for you.”

He stressed further that the party members “have to use proper channels” during the elections.

“We have to use the modalities governing the elections… we are ready for the election so far as it will be conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.”

There had been disagreements in various bases of the NPP after some party members accused executives of giving preferential treatment in the distribution of the forms for the polling station elections in some constituencies.

Source: citifmonline