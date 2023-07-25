1 hour ago

Constituents within the Bantama constituency of the Ashanti region have expressed mixed reactions concerning their former Member of Parliament, Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s alleged scandal involving the stealing of huge sums of foreign and local currencies by two of her house helps from her Abelemkpe residence.

Madam Cecilia Dapaah who served as the Member of Parliament for the Bantama constituency between January 2005 and January 2013, has faced criticisms over her decision to keep over $1 million in her house, with many people questioning her motive.

During Citi News‘ visit to the Bantama constituency, some residents slammed her for not doing enough to ensure development in the area and even called for her to be jailed when found culpable after investigations.

Others however jumped to her defense and called on the public not to accuse her unfairly.

“She has never done anything good for Bantama, and she had that much money in her house, and we wanted money to develop the country, and she had all these monies and kept watching her people suffer is sad,” one constituent said.

Cecilia Dapaah resigned as Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources after the ongoing criminal case against her two house helps and husband was made public by the Chronicle Newspaper.

Source: citifmonline