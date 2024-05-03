5 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has once again captured the attention of Barcelona as the Spanish giants prepare for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Reports from Catalan journalist Adrian Sanchez suggest that Barcelona, having considered Partey earlier this year, is now actively pursuing the Arsenal midfielder.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winners are reportedly exploring the possibility of a loan deal for Partey, expressing a clear preference for the dynamic midfielder among their shortlisted options.

In response, Arsenal appears open to offers for the former Atletico Madrid player, setting a price tag between £20 to £25 million.

Should Partey depart, Arsenal is rumored to be considering Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz as a potential replacement.

With just one year remaining on his contract, Partey's future at Arsenal hangs in the balance as Barcelona intensifies its pursuit of the talented Ghanaian international.