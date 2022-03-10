1 hour ago

Bayer 04 Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong has been linked with a possible move to Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona among others.

The Amsterdam-born Dutch International is attracting interest from the two German giants as the clubs are monitoring his progress.

Frimpong has been in good form for his side this season after a frustrating campaign last season where he was sidelined by a severe injury.

The 21 year old right back has scored two goals and provided eight assists in 31 matches for his side Bayer Leverkusen.

He joined the German side from Scottish giants Celtic in January 2021 and has matured into a complete full back with his pace an attacking prowess a real assert while he is also sound defensively after sealing his initial £11.5 million switch from Parkhead to the Bay Arena.

His form has ignited interest from clubs in England, Spain whiles the rumour mill is in over drive in Germany with the two giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund all said to be interested.

The Netherlands youth international, whom the Celts signed from Manchester City in 2019 for just £350,000, has come on leaps and bounds since joining Leverkusen.