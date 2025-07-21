5 hours ago

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWL) has announced a planned shutdown of the Barekese Water Treatment Plant (WTP) on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, to facilitate essential maintenance work on the power lines by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

In a statement released on Monday, July 21, GWL confirmed that the shutdown will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The company assured the public that water supply will resume promptly once power is restored.

The temporary outage is expected to impact several communities, including Kronum Cement, Heman, Amoaman, Nketia, Asuofua, CONSAR Quarry, Adankwame, Adugama, Naachia Quarry, Barekese Town, Abira, Offinso, Namong, Kayera, Tutuase, Nsuotam, Kyerekrom, Boamang, Tetrem, Habitat, Ahenkro, Kwamang, Kodie, Akrofrom, Aduman, Aduamoah, Denase, Pampatia, KCG Company, and surrounding areas.

GWL has advised residents and institutions in the affected areas to store enough water ahead of the shutdown. The company also apologised for any inconvenience caused by this temporary disruption.

TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF BAREKESE WTP

Dear Team,

Please be informed that Barekese Water Treatment Plant (WTP) will be shut down on Tuesday, July 22nd, 2025, from 9 AM to 5 PM to allow the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to conduct maintenance on the power lines.

Operations at Barekese WTP will resume as soon as power is restored.

Attached is a communique from ECG

We appreciate your cooperation.

#GWL ASHANTI PR & COMMS OFFICE