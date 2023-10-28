4 hours ago

The claim by the lead convenor of the #FixTheCountry group, Oliver Barker-Vomawor that he was not served with court papers on Friday, October 27, 2023 could be far from the truth, per documents available to GhanaWeb.

A document intercepted by GhanaWeb indicates that the activist was served with the defamation suit brought against him by the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah at the Law Complex building.

On Friday (October 27), Barker-Vomawor shared, on social media, a photo of himself at the High Court supposedly waiting to be served by bailiffs.

In a series of posts, Barker-Vomawor made it known that at the time he was leaving the court premises, there was no service on him by any bailiff.

But the proof of service obtained by GhanaWeb proves that Barker-Vomawor was indeed served at 9:40am on Friday, October 27, 2023 by one Ankomah Emmanuel Adjei.

The proof of service as sighted by GhanaWeb shows that Barker-Vomawor was served before his last social media post.

The Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, reportedly accused Oliver Barker-Vormawor, of evading bailiffs who are to serve him regarding his defamation suit.

Kan-Dapaah on October 19, 2023, initiated a defamation suit against Barker-Vormawor in response to allegations by the lawyer-cum-activist, that the National Security Minister offered him a bribe of one million dollars ($1,000,000) to halt #FixTheCountry demonstrations against the government.

The minister reportedly indicated that he was going to apply to the High Court, requesting an order to allow substituted service in order to serve Oliver Barker-Vormawor, claiming that the former has been evading the bailiffs who are to serve him the court documents.

Read the document below

Source: Ghanaweb