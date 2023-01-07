2 hours ago

The Burkinabe government led by Capt. Ibrahim Traore this week ordered the French ambassador, Luc Hallade, to leave the country amid deterioration of relations between Ouagadougou and Paris.

Read Barker-Vormawor's full post on the development

I woke up to news that the Burkina Faso have asked the French Ambassador to leave the Country.

This is welcome news.

The French have been the greatest destabilizers in West Africa for years. Their presence in the region is not a force for good. They claim to be fighting the terrorist threat in these several francophone countries. The truth is, the French create and fund these disparate terrorist groups. This way, their presence in these countries becomes self perpetuating. Their soldiers never leave; and there is never an exit plan.

Withdrawing the Ambassador does not eliminate the threat that they will continue to seek to destabilize the country.! But standing up to bullies, is within the right of every person or nation!

For Africa to be free, it needs the free hand to pick and choose its geopolitical partners. We are not bounded to the same colonialists for life.

France has no default claim to “helping” Burkina Faso fight the terrorists charge. They have no default claim to Burkina’s Faso mines or resources or to lay claim to the country in the name of military assistance.

The ruse must end!

Source: Ghanaweb