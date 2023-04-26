7 hours ago

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a lead convener for the #FixTheCountry Movement, shared a picture of seven physician assistants allegedly jailed for protesting at the Minister of Health on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

The picture shared on Twitter on Tuesday with the caption, "They jailed the lab coat! This is your republic!" showed some physician assistants in their white lab coats in a prison cell.

In a previous tweet, Barker-Vormawor indicated that the seven health professionals, comprising six male physician assistants and a lady, were arrested by the Ghana Police Service for demonstrating in front of the Ministry of Health.

According to him, the physician assistants were arrested as they were demonstrating over the government's failure to post them after several years of their graduation.

"I understand that earlier today, 7 physician assistants were arrested by the police for picketing in front of the Ministry of Health.

"They were protesting over the fact that they haven't been posted after several years," parts of Barker-Vormawor's tweet read.

Barker-Vormawor also warned Ghanaians against protesting without the knowledge of a lawyer because the police, through their actions, have proven that they are willing to be used to silence the people of Ghana.

"I also advise young people to ensure that before they go on any demonstration, they have a lawyer on standby. Know that the police are ever ready to be used to silence you. It's a Police state."

View the tweets shared by Barker-Vormawor and the picture of the physician assistants in a prison cell below:

Source: Ghanaweb