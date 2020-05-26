1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold trainer Bashir Hayford hopes to be given the technical director role of the Ghana Football Association.

The experienced Ghanaian coach is among three local coaches together with three expatriates who were interviewed for the vacant job.

Following the departure of Francis Oti Akenteng whose tenure expired in March, the GFA has been in the haunt for a new coach.

Bashir Hayford took over the Somalian national team job in 2019 signing a two year contract to replace Somalian native Mohamed Abdulla Farayare.

The Ghanaian trainer left the job in February 2020 as the numerous attacks and security threats from Islamic militants Al Shabaab forced him out for his own safety.

He led the failed state to its first victory in a World Cup qualifier although they were eliminated after defeat in the second leg to Zimbabwe.

"I’m praying to God the Ghana Football Association will give me a chance to serve as a technical director," Hayford told West FM.

“If I get the job, I will be able to meet all the coaches in Ghana as well as the national teams and also our clubs on how to turn things around to develop our football in the country."

Every football association is required by world governing body FIFA to have a technical director and the GFA is intent on announcing one in earnest.

Application for the vacant position was announced in March with more than 150 people applying for the job.

Among the role and responsibility of the new technical director will include but not limited to the role stated below:



The Technical Director proposes a technical strategy over several years – as part of the association’s strategy and the contract of agreed objectives of the FIFA FORWARD programme (to the General Secretary, the President and the Executive Council) in order to improve the level of the game within the country and achieve identified targets on and off the pitch.

The Technical Director supervises the work of the technical department and leads the national technical development programmes.

The recruitment committee is expected to submit its final report to the GFA's Executive Council for approval before an announcement is made for the new Technical Director.

Bashir Hayford has vast experience on the local scene having coached Asante Kotoko, Ashantigold SC and the Black Queens among others.