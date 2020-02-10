2 hours ago

Ghanaian trainer Bashiru Hayford has resigned from his position as the Head Coach of the Somalia National Team, according to multiple media reports.

The controversial coach handed his resignation letter to the Somalia Football Association (SFA) on Monday citing political instability in the country as reason for his exit.

According to the former Black Queens Head Coach, living within the country’s territories puts his life in danger.

Bashiru Hayford took up the Somalia National Team job in March 2019 and he historically led the country to beat Zimbabwe in the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifier in November 2019- the country’s first competitive victory in 35 years.

The experience trainer left for Somalia with an enviable CV having won two Ghana Premier League titles with Asante Kotoko in 2007/2008 and Ashantigold SC in 2014/2015 season.