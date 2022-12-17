4 hours ago

The Police have restored law, order and security at troubled Battor in the Volta Region and arrested fifteen (15) suspects, in connection with a violent chieftaincy dispute which resulted in the death of five people and injuries to others.

The injured victims are responding to treatment, while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Battor Government Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.

The Police have so far retrieved two (2) locally manufactured single barrel guns, one (1) locally manufactured pistol and one (1) live BB cartridge from the suspects.

Security has since been beefed up within the Battor township and surrounding communities while the fifteen [15] suspects are in custody assisting the investigation, police announced in a statement.

Source: citifmonline