A tipper truck offloaded sand unto a one and half year old baby at Awutu Ahuntem, a community near Bawjiase in the Central Region on Wednesday evening.

The incident which happened around 6pm [October 13, 2021] resulted in the death of the baby boy.

The father of the baby had requested for sand and when the tipper truck arrived and he was alerted, he moved out to meet the driver.

Information gathered by Graphic Online indicates that unknowing to the father, the baby followed him outside.

The father reportedly concentrated on directing the tipper truck driver on where he was to offload the sand.

The truck finished offloading and moved.

When the father went back inside he could not find the baby he was earlier playing with.

He asked the wife and they started combing and searching for the baby in the area.

They raised an alarm and after a while, some neighbours prompted them to search the sand.

After digging through the sand, they found the lifeless body trapped beneath the sand.

The driver upon interrogation said he did not see anybody behind him and so he did as instructed by the child’s father.

The father of the deceased also said he was unaware that the son followed him outside.

The case has been reported at the Awutu Bawjiase Police Station for investigation.

Source: graphic.com.gh