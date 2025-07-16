4 hours ago

Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from six constituencies in the Bawku enclave, Zebilla, Garu, Bawku Central, Binduri, Tempane, and Pusiga have issued a stern warning to the government, threatening to suspend all party activities and resign if the ongoing Bawku conflict remains unresolved.

The ultimatum comes amid heightened tensions following the alleged destruction of a statue of Naaba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II by military personnel, an incident that has further inflamed the volatile situation.

In a press conference held in Bawku, Yusuf Otumba, the NDC’s Communications Officer for Bawku Central, demanded an independent investigation into the reported killings of civilians by the military. He condemned the government's lack of action and expressed the growing frustration among NDC supporters in the region.

“As the frontline leaders and campaigners of the NDC in Kusuag, our lives are now under serious threat—not only from the violence but also from the growing frustration of our people, who now see us as enablers of a system that has completely betrayed them.

He continued, “We can no longer continue risking our lives and integrity for a government that appears to have little regard for our people, our leaders, or the policies we advocated on its behalf.

“Inaction is betrayal, and betrayal has consequences. If nothing is done, we, the entire NDC executives in the Kusaug Traditional Area, will resign. We refuse to be complicit in this great injustice. Let this press conference serve as our final notice to the government,” he said.