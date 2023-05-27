4 hours ago

The family of Assistant Inspector Philip Motey, the Immigration Officer, who was shot dead at Bawku in the Upper East Region is alleging foul play.

Three immigration officers were from Bawku and heading toward Missiga, on April 3, when their vehicle was shot at by unknown gunmen, resulting in the death of 42-year-old Philip Motey.

Motey was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Two other officers, Eric Ayibiya, and Laurence Afri, who were with the late officer, also sustained injuries but survived.

Family, government officials, officials from the Service, sympathizers and friends gathered at the Good Church Evangelical Church at Lashibi to pay their last respect to the departed.

Also in attendance were the two officers who survived the attack.

Delivering a heartfelt tribute at the funeral rites in Accra, his brother, Cephas Motey said the family suspects foul play.

“Both of them travelled only to bring back Philip in a body bag saying what happened on that Monday was not an accident, it was not a robbery. What happened that day was a carefully designed, properly planned, well-orchestrated, and duly executed barbaric, cruel, and gruesome act of murder and I find it difficult to forgive. I will not mince words, I find it difficult to forgive. I will not ask Philip to rest in peace, it is his choice if he wants to rest in peace, if he doesn’t want to rest in peace, I leave it to him.”

The head of Public Affairs for the Ghana Immigration Service, Chief Supt. Michael Amoako-Atta however urged the family to exercise patience while the police investigate the matter.

The deceased has been given rest in his hometown, Tsibu Awudome in the Volta Region.

The late Philip Motey left behind three children.

Source: citifmonline