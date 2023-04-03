2 hours ago

An immigration officer has been shot dead at Bawku in the Upper East Region.

Two other officers are fighting for their lives at the Bawku Presbyterian hospital.

The three immigration officers were driving from Bawku to Missiga when their vehicle was shot at by unknown gunmen, resulting in the death of 42-year-old Philip Motey.

The other two officers, Eric Ayibiya, 30, and Laurence Afri, 42, were shot multiple times and are being treated at the Bawku Presbyterian hospital.

The incident occurred on Monday, April 3, 2023.

It’s unclear why the immigration vehicle was shot at by unknown gunmen on its way to the Missiga station in Bawku.

In another development, unknown gunmen assassinated Imoro Bello, a yellow-yellow tricycle operator also on Monday.

Some residents blamed the killings on the long-running Bawku ethnic conflict.

Source: citifmonline