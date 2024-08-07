1 hour ago

The Ministry of National Security has responded to Bawku Central lawmaker Mahama Ayariga’s criticism of its monthly budget allocation of GH¢6,000,000 for addressing the Bawku conflict.

The Ministry clarified its role in designing and coordinating nationwide security operations in collaboration with relevant security and intelligence agencies.

Mahama Ayariga alleged that, the National Security Minister receives GH¢18 million each quarter to fund security operations and initiatives aimed at restoring peace in Bawku.

He accused the Akufo-Addo government, particularly the National Security Ministry, of profiting from the suffering of the people in the region.

In an interview on Woezor TV on Sunday, August 4, Ayariga called the situation unacceptable and demanded greater transparency and accountability in managing these resources. He emphasized the need for a comprehensive audit to ensure the funds are effectively used to address the conflict.

In response, the Ministry of National Security in a statement detailed the urgency and necessity of their operations.

They cited the sharp escalation of inter-ethnic tensions in Bawku in 2021, which resulted in the tragic loss of hundreds of lives, displacement of people, and disruption of economic activities.

The Ministry said it established a special operation in February 2023 to maintain peace in Bawku and its surrounding areas, as well as other affected regions in the North East.

“A budget allocation of Gh¢ 6,000,000 per month was made to support these operations, which included a Special Task Force. These funds cover essential operational costs, such as fuel supplies for Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and other operational vehicles; the provision and delivery of food rations for personnel of the Task Force; special intelligence operations, and other civil-military activities aimed at building societal cohesion and stability in Bawku.

“In line with the coordination and operational strategy for the management of the conflict, the Ministry, upon receipt of the funds, distributes same to the participating security and intelligence agencies to support their logistics and personnel involved in the operations, with the core mandate of protecting the lives and livelihoods of all citizens in the area.”

The Ministry added “We must emphasise further that these funds are part of the general operational budget for the Ministry. The Ministry is, however, compelled to allocate these amounts to maintain peace in Bawku, when they could have been invested, instead, in enhancing Ghana’s capability to build resilience against the dire security threats such as terrorism and violent extremism spreading across the West African region.

“It is, therefore, unfortunate and mistaken for Hon. Ayariga, who, given his position as a Member of Parliament, ought to be better informed about the complexities and necessities of national security operations, to politicize same.

“Such statements have the potential to disinform and misinform the citizens of Bawku, reignite tensions, and endanger the lives of the personnel of state security and Intelligence agencies involved in the operations, and should, therefore, not be encouraged by well-meaning Ghanaians. The Ministry of National Security remains committed to its mandate and duty to sustain its operations in Bawku, to safeguard the overall peace and stability of the country.”