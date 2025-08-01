3 hours ago

Schools in Bawku and its surrounding conflict zones have been shut down indefinitely following a fresh wave of violent attacks that have claimed student lives and severely disrupted academic activity.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has confirmed the temporary closure of three major senior high schools in the region—Bawku SHS, Nalerigu SHS, and Zuarungu SHS—after deadly incidents between July 20 and 26 led to fatalities, injuries, and property destruction.

In a press release dated July 29, 2025, GES expressed deep concern over what it described as “violent threats to the safety of life and property on affected campuses.

The education authority extended condolences to bereaved families and assured that emergency safety protocols are now in motion to protect students and staff.

According to GES Head of Public Relations Daniel Fenyi, the decision to close the schools follows consultations with the Ministry of Education, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), and regional and district directors.

GES said arrangements are being made to allow final-year SHS 3 students to write their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in secure and specially prepared centers.

For SHS 1 and 2 students, alternative learning methods are being explored as the campuses remain closed pending safety assessments.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Interior has intensified curfew restrictions in Bawku in response to the growing unrest.

Effective July 31, 2025, a new curfew running from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. has been imposed under an Executive Instrument issued by the Interior Minister Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak.

This replaces the previous curfew hours and comes alongside a total ban on the possession of firearms, ammunition, and other offensive weapons within the municipality and its environs.

The deployment of 400 soldiers has also begun in earnest.

Their mission is to stabilize the volatile security environment that has gripped Bawku in recent months.

Chief of Army Staff, Major General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu, confirmed the deployment during a recent visit to the area on July 27, as part of the government’s broader “peace enforcement” strategy.

This military reinforcement follows continued ethnic tensions and sporadic armed violence in the Upper East Region.

Bawku has remained a flashpoint in Ghana’s internal security landscape, with recurring violence linked to longstanding chieftaincy and ethnic disputes.

Sources within the Ministry of Education confirmed that dozens of students were evacuated from the affected schools under tight security.

The government, through the Ministry of the Interior, has been commended by the GES for facilitating the safe transport of students away from harm’s way.

GES also announced the strengthening of psychological and counselling services for both students and staff members traumatized by the recent attacks.

Security analysts say this is the most aggressive deployment to the area in years, with aerial surveillance and foot patrols also being considered as part of broader efforts to suppress unrest and ensure a return to normalcy.