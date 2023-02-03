2 hours ago

The Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has appealed to feuding factions in Bawku to stop engaging in the exchange of fire with military officers.

The appeal follows reports of the military killing seven civilians in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

The accusation which was first made by the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has been refuted by the Ghana Armed Forces.

The military, however, claimed that they engaged some armed men and in the process neutralised six people.

“In a separate incident, sporadic firing was heard around Sabongari General Area. A Patrol Team dispatched to assess the situation spotted unknown armed men at Gozesi-Valley side in Sabongari wearing black T-shirts with Black Hoodies. Troops engaged them and neutralised six (6) armed men. During the engagement, some armed men took cover in a mud house within the immediate vicinity to engage the Team,” the Ghana Armed Forces said in a statement.

But the Chairman of the Security Council, Stephen Yakubu, speaking to journalists urged all persons in Bawku to remain calm and give peace a chance for the town to thrive.

“I want to appeal through this medium that let’s give peace a chance because Bawku is virtually dying and I am very concerned.”

Below is a statement from the Upper East Regional Coordinating Director:

Source: citifmonline