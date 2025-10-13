10 hours ago

Respected radio presenter, Kofi Kum Bilson, has said the phrase "Bawuliar" was a deliberate creation by political opponents of former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to deliberately smear him as a liar and discredit him.

On the 62nd birthday of the former Vice President, the host of Peace FM's popular mid-morning show, celebrated the former Vice President and said his special birthday gift for Bawumia was to vouch for his integrity and clarify a concocted narrative that he Bawumia is a liar.

The narrative, Kofi Kum Bilson noted, was a deliberate political orchestration to label Bawumia a liar, in retaliation to how President Mahama was also labelled incompetent by his opponents, which he said, is also not the case.

"Bawumia is not a liar. It was just a political orchestration," Kofi Kum Bilson said.

"What brought all these issues was that it was a retaliation for they (NPP) labeling Mahama as incompetent. So they (NDC) also plotted and tagged Bawumia as Bawuliar to discredit him," the presenter added, as he celebrated the former Vice President on his birthday.

Kofi Kum Bilson added that he was surprised how some people, who ought to know better, believed such narratives, sharing a story of how an elderly man in his church also believed it, even without any basis.

"He was a elderly man but he believed it, and I said how could such an elderly man believe a thing like this? But I told him it's not true it was a smear campaign, just as Mahama was labelled incomptent."

"Ghanaians, let me clarify today that Bawumia is not a liar. It was just a political orchestration to discredit him."