2 hours ago

The Vetting Committee for the New Patriotic Party’s Presidential Primary has cleared all the 10 aspirants seeking to lead the party into the 2024 polls.

The aspirants are:



Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen



Mr. Kwadwo Poku



Mahamudu Bawumia



Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko



Kwabena Agyei Agyapong



Kennedy Ohene Agyapong



Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku



Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie



Joe Ghartey



Francis Addai-Nimoh

This was announced in a statement signed by Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the NPP.

Mr. Kodua in the statement said the Vetting Committee submitted its report to the National Council of the NPP on Monday, July 10, 2023, pursuant to Article 10(3) of the New Patriotic Party’s Constitution.

He said the National Council of the Party is scheduled to deliberate on the Vetting Committee’s recommendations on July 20, 2023.

Source: citifmonline