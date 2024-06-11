1 hour ago

Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that the Sewua and Afari hospitals will soon be completed.

He said government expects that the 250-bed Sewua Regional Hospital will be commissioned by July and the 500-bed Afari Military Hospital by August 2024.

Dr Bawumia gave the assurance in a meeting with the Ashanti Regional Ghana Medical Association(GMA) and other professional bodies as part of his nationwide tour on Monday.

“With the overcrowding that we are seeing at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, I agree with the suggestion to dedicate resources to retooling the hospital.

“And with particular reference to the two hospitals that are almost done, Sewua which is a regional hospital, and Afari which is a military hospital, we expect Sewua to be commissioned hopefully by July [2024] and commission Afari in August [2024] as well,” he said.

The Association expressed worry over delays in completing major health facilities in the region, a situation which has exerted pressure on the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

The Regional President of the GMa, Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo criticised the prioritisation of the Agenda 111 projects while referral hospital struggles.

“Out of the 50 Agenda 111 hospital projects, why don’t we build 40 hospitals and dedicate the resources meant for the other 10 to retool Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to clear up the mess at the hospital [to make it efficient]?” he questioned.