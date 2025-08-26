1 hour ago

Kofi Tonto, an aide to former Vice President and 2024 NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, says their campaign will prioritise policies and practical solutions over divisive rhetoric as Ghana heads toward the 2024 general elections.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Point of View on Monday, August 25, Mr. Tonto stated that the Bawumia campaign would not engage in tribal or religious politics, describing such approaches as "irresponsible" and "insensitive."

“We will focus on the message. We will not denigrate any group of people in Ghana. We will focus on the message because Ghana is gradually becoming a nation of one people in terms of even tribes. When you take a Ghanaian, you can get three or four tribes of that Ghanaian. That is the oneness that Ghana is increasingly becoming."

“Let us eschew tribal and religious bigotry. It is irresponsible. It is insensitive. It is not the right thing we must do as a political party,” he stated.

Mr. Tonto highlighted Ghana's growing cultural integration, noting that many citizens today have multi-ethnic backgrounds. He said this trend should be reflected in the tone of political discourse.

His remarks come amid controversy sparked by a widely circulated video allegedly showing fellow NPP flagbearer hopeful Dr. Bryan Acheampong blaming Dr. Bawumia for the protracted Mamprusi-Kusasi conflict in northern Ghana.

The Acheampong campaign has strongly denied the allegations, stating in a press release over the weekend that the video was “mischievously pieced together and venomously captioned” to misrepresent the original comments.