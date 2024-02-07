1 hour ago

Former Attorney-General Ayikoi Otoo says Vice-President Mahamadu Bawumia does not hold the ultimate authority to choose his running mate for the upcoming December elections.

Mr Ayikoi Otoo stressed that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is vested with the power to decide in this matter.

He explained that while Dr. Bawumia can propose a candidate for the position, the final decision rests with the NEC, which may either accept or reject his recommendation.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio on Tuesday, February 6, Mr. Ayikoi Otoo underscored the limited influence of the NPP flagbearer in such scenarios.

“The choice of a running mate by Vice President Bawumia will not be final until it is approved by the national council of the New Patriotic Party,” Ayikoi Otoo said.

“What happens in the true state of affairs is he [Vice-President Bawumia] sends the name there for them to look at it and to decide whether they like it or not. So who is actually making the choice?”

Meanwhile, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has urged supporters to refrain from putting pressure on Dr Bawumia, regarding the selection of his running mate.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stressed the importance of allowing the party’s flagbearer the independence to make his own decision on the choice of a running mate, believing it would contribute to the unity and success of the party.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister expressed confidence in Dr Bawumia’s intelligence and anticipated that he would make a judicious choice in the best interest of the party.

The Vice President was elected as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Despite Dr Bawumia not having made an official announcement regarding his running mate for the December polls, several analysts have speculated on potential choices.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Dr. John Kumah, and Joseph Osei Owusu are among those considered likely options, according to some analysts.

Additionally, others have suggested Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare or Communications Minister Ursula Owusu Ekulful as possible running mates for Dr Bawumia.