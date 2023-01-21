2 hours ago

Yaw Adomako Baafi, a former Communications Director for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has refuted suggestions that vice president Mahamudu Bawumia is responsible for the meltdown of Ghana’s economy because he is the head of the country's Economic Management Team (EMT).

According to him, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is solely responsible for the performance of Ghana's economy and the EMT is only an advisory body.

Speaking in an Okay FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Adomako Baafi added that arguments that Bawumia cannot be the flagbearer of the NPP because of the performance of the economy are flawed because other members of the EMT are also contesting to be the party's candidate for the 2024 presidential elections.

“The economic management team is just an advisory body; they don’t implement anything. And even if it is so, Alan Kyerematen was part of the Economic Management Team, the agriculture minister (Dr Afriyie Akoto) was also part of the Economic Management Team.

“All the people who are contesting for the flagbearership position of the NPP were part of the EMT. The work of the EMT is a team work so Bawumia cannot blamed if things are not going well," he said in the Twi dialect.

The former NPP communication director also refuted suggestions that Bawumia cannot be the flagbearer of the NPP, because he is new to the party.

He said that the number of years one has served in a party should not matter in the selection of a presidential candidate and that the most important factor that is to be considered is competence.

He added that Bawumia has proven that he can led Ghana by the way he assisted President Akufo-Addo in developing the country.

