Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned a state-of-the-art hostel facility to improve the lives of head porters, popularly known as kayayei, in Accra on May 21, 2024.

The facility aims to provide both housing and vocational training to the kayayei, fulfilling a promise made by the government to address their pressing needs and enhance their socio-economic status.

“It was a great pleasure this afternoon, in Accra, as I commissioned a multi-purpose hostel facility for head potters (Kayayei), as well as a training programme, the Kayayei Empowerment Programme for them.

“The commissioning of the ultra-modern residential facility and training centre, is in fulfilment of a promise I made to the head potters, on behalf of government, when I visited their hub in Agbogbloshie, Accra, to greet them.

“With government adding a training programme to the residential facility, we have moved beyond the promise of addressing their pressing needs, to also offering them transitional job pathways, to enhance their socio-economic status,” the vice president said in a Facebook post.

Located in Madina and Ashaiman, the facilities are part of a broader plan to impact over 100,000 Kayayei across the country, with additional centres under construction in Kumasi and Techiman.

During the commissioning ceremony, Dr. Bawumia expressed his gratitude to various government agencies and partners who collaborated to bring the project to fruition.

“I am profoundly grateful to the following government agencies: the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), “District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), Ghana Gas, Ghana Health Service, and BOST, as well as the Father Campbell Foundation, for their collaborative efforts in making this possible.

“Many doubted this when the promise was made, but once again, we have proven that with a possibility mindset, and the right partnership, nothing is impossible. Indeed, it is possible!” he added.