Bawumia congratulates newly elected NPP constituency executives

The flagebearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2028 general election, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has congratulated all newly elected constituency executives following the successful conclusion of the party’s nationwide constituency executive elections, urging members to put aside their differences and work together to strengthen the party ahead of the next national polls.

In a statement issued by his Communications Directorate, Dr. Bawumia described the elections as another important milestone in the NPP’s ongoing reorganization process, expressing confidence that the newly elected executives would provide the leadership, commitment, and unity required to reposition the party for victory in both the 2028 presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to the NPP flagbearer, the outcome of the constituency elections reflects the confidence and trust that party delegates and grassroots members have placed in the new executives to lead the party at the constituency level.

He said their mandate comes with the responsibility of uniting members, strengthening party structures, and mobilising support to return the NPP to government in 2028.

Dr. Bawumia further appealed to aspirants who were unsuccessful in the elections to accept the outcome in the spirit of party democracy and immediately rally behind the newly elected leadership.

He stressed that every member of the party remains valuable regardless of the outcome of the internal contest and has an important role to play in rebuilding a stronger and more formidable NPP.

The former Vice President reiterated that unity remains the party’s greatest asset and the surest pathway to electoral success, urging members to put the internal contests behind them and concentrate on the larger objective of recapturing political power in the next general election.

His message comes as the NPP continues its nationwide restructuring programme following its defeat in the 2024 general elections. Since securing a decisive victory in the party’s presidential primary earlier this year, Dr. Bawumia has consistently championed reconciliation and cohesion within the party, repeatedly calling on members to forgive one another and close ranks.

Over the past several months, he has embarked on a series of consultations and unity-building engagements with former presidential aspirants, party elders, Members of Parliament, former ministers, former government appointees, grassroots activists, religious leaders, traditional authorities, and various stakeholder groups as part of efforts to heal divisions and prepare the party for the 2028 elections.

The constituency elections form part of the NPP’s broader internal electoral calendar, which began with the nationwide membership registration and verification exercise before progressing through polling station, electoral area, constituency, regional and national executive elections aimed at renewing the party’s leadership from the grassroots to the national level.