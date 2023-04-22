3 hours ago

The Lower Manya Krobo Constituency Executive Committee of the News Patriotic Party (NPP) has on Friday, 21st April, 2023 donated food items to the Muslim fraternity within the Constituency as they mark the end of successful 30 days rigorous fasting.

The items were donated by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Minister for Agriculture, Hon. Bryan Acheampong (MP) for onward presentation to the Muslim community.

The gesture is aimed at solidifying the already coexistence between the Muslim fraternity and the NPP. The Chief Imam of Lower Manya (Mallam Inusah)who received the gifts on behalf of the Muslim community, thanked the NPP party and government for this gesture. He went further to praise the NPP government for the establishment of the Zongo development that has since bridge the infrastructure gap between the Zongo community and Ghana at large.

He again saluted the government for bringing railway infrastructure to Kroboland and by extension the Zongo community. Also,he underscored the importance of Free SHS and the significant impact its having on the Zongo community.

The MCE, Hon. Simon Kweku Tetteh and the party chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Siakwa in their closing remarks, thanked the Imam and the zongo community for their immense support to the NPP. They made a plea to the Imam and his followers to rally behind the NPP to break the eight and help win the Lower Manya seat come 2024.

Also in attendance were the coordinator and polling station executives of the Agormanya South electoral area.