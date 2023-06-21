11 hours ago

Spokesperson for Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Gideon Boako, says Dr Bawumia is a politician with a clear and articulated vision that anyone could easily identify with for the betterment of the country.

“He appears to be that politician who has a clear and well-articulated vision that you can identify with, see-through, and say that given all other conditions favourable, given that you have the right people to execute this vision, given that you have people with the willpower to execute this vision, everything will go well. These are the critical things that the country needs,” he indicated.

Dr Boako said this in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Face to Face on Citi TV in Accra on Tuesday.

Emphasizing that the Vice President was the most influential politician in terms of visions and ideas, he said Dr Bawumia was the brainchild behind some key initiatives rolled out in the country, particularly pertaining to leveraging the digital economy.

“I am not too old, but at least I have lived life and I have seen the political arena in this country. I personally think that Bawumia has been the most influential person in our politics in terms of ideas and vision,” he declared.

The spokesperson for the Vice President underscored that the world was in the era of politics of ideas, for which reason visionary leaders committed to the positive course of the nation were needed.

“These days, politics has moved to that of ideas. It is ideas and knowledge that run the world, so you need such visionary leaders who have that commitment and who have organized themselves in a way that you can truly see deep within them that they are not in politics to amass wealth for themselves, but they are in politics to ensure that things work,” he added.

Furthermore, Dr Boako said Dr Bawumia prioritized the interests of Ghanaians and was always on the move to ensure that things were done properly.

Source: citifmonline