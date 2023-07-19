3 hours ago

The Campaign Team of Vice President and flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mahamudu Bawumia has denied allegations of a Nigerian Islamic group funding his campaign.

The allegations were first thrown by a Nigerian journalist, David Humdeyin who said the group by name, ACF was sending money to Ghana toward funding the Vice President’s campaign.

But the Communications Directorate of Mr. Bawumia’s campaign in a statement said the reports are false and must be disregarded.

Below is the full statement.

The attention of the Bawumia Campaign Team has been drawn to a post by one David Humdeyin, a journalist in Nigeria, that the Bawumia Campaign is being funded by some Islamic group in Nigeria called the ACF.

We notice that the same narrative has been copied by some persons and groups in Ghana on social media. This narrative is obviously false, fabricated, and only serves the propaganda purposes of its promoters.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Bawumia Campaign has no funding or any linkage with any Islamic group in Nigeria or anywhere else.

We also note that the said David Humdeyin has demonstrated a penchant for making similar claims against some persons and groups in Nigeria without any basis whatsoever

The Bawumia Campaign is focused and will not be distracted by such vain untruths.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been very diligent and transparent from his days as a scholar, banker, and politician throughout his life and will not depart from these now and forever.

Issued by: Communications Directorate

Source: citifmonline