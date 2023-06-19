35 minutes ago

Political Science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Akwasi Amakye Boateng, has said Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has no vision for Ghana.

According to him, Dr Bawumia’s claim to position Ghana as a digital hub on the African continent if elected president in the 2024 president is “mere rhetoric”.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Dr Boateng said the NPP cannot achieve its agenda of remaining in power after its current eight year administration with Dr Bawumia as the presidential candidate.

He said Ghanaians are fed up with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), hence it will be difficult for the party to win the trust of the people again.

“If he [Bawumia] says he has his own vision, it is one of those ancient talks; it doesn’t make any impression on some of us,” he said.

The political science lecturer noted that the issue of trust Ghanaians entrusted to Akufo-Addo and Bawumia won them power but that trust has been abused, trampled upon and discarded and Ghanaians have leant a painful lesson.

“No one can break the eight. The party has disappointed all the people and it will be difficult for Ghanaians to believe anything any member of the NPP will say,” Dr Boateng added