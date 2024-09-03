2 hours ago

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama has said his main contender Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has no vision and strategies to rescue the country and resolve the current economic turmoil.

Speaking to Kintampo North residents, John Mahama said Dr Bawumia has run out of ideas and development strategies.

The former President has said Ghanaians should not expect the New Patriotic Party(NPP) to do anything extraordinary when re-elected on December 7.

Instead, he charged them to massively vote for the NDC to bring about the desired economic change, emphasising on the 24-hour economy and the National Apprenticeship Programme.

Tuesday was the first day of his campaign tour in the Bono East region with Kintampo the start off destination.

Like the other visited regions, John Mahama says he is spreading a message of hope and prosperous future.

The Kintampo area is said to have hundreds of unemployed youth, who Mr Mahama believes must benefit from his National Apprenticeship Programme.