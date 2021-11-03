3 hours ago

Deputy Communications of the ruling NPP, Mame Yaa Aboagye has described Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as "a man of digitization who has no match as far as Presidency is concerned".

According to her, Vice President Bawumia has demonstrated unparalleled skills in sound economic management, particularly in the area of digitization, resulting in relative progress in the economy as compared to the abysmal state in which the previous Mahama-led government left behind.

Mame Yaa Aboagye, speaking after a public lecture by Vice President Bawumia at the Ashesi University, stated; “I now understand the reason why anytime Vice President Bawumia speaks, it sends shivers down the spine of the opposition NDC and their leader, Mr. Mahama. Listening to him speak on the economy yesterday evening was a beautiful moment to behold. His presentations were simple and straight to the point. He was highly intelligent, a savvy policy analyst, articulate, coherent, sophisticated and, above all, he demystified the role of a digital economy and technology in creating jobs, significantly boosting productivity, increasing income and supporting wealth creation in Ghana.”

Mame Yaa affirmed that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is the "man of the moment. His in-depth knowledge and comprehension of the dynamics of the digitization, micro and macroeconomic issues has no match".

She was confident that Ghanaians would soon enjoy and fully appreciate the economic benefits of the digitization campaign.