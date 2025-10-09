1 hour ago

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Afia Akoto, has eulogized former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, describing him as one of the most humble and approachable leaders Ghana has ever produced.

In an emotional birthday tribute shared on social media, Afia Akoto—who also served on the communications team of Dr. Bawumia’s 2024 presidential campaign—spoke passionately about her admiration for his leadership qualities, faith in God, and deep respect for all segments of society.

According to her, Dr. Bawumia’s humility and openness to people from all walks of life make him an exceptional leader.

“I am yet to see a down-to-earth, approachable leader like him. He opens himself to all and does not discriminate; the sick and those society looks down upon are his friends,” she wrote.

Afia Akoto also praised Dr. Bawumia for his reverence toward religious leaders, regardless of their status.

“The Church and men of God are equally respected, whether big congregations or one-man churches,” she emphasized, adding that the former Vice President listens to advice without judgment and honors those who have served both the party and the nation diligently.

Her message further took a spiritual tone as she offered prayers for divine favor upon Dr. Bawumia’s life and political journey.

She invoked biblical parallels, recalling how God elevated leaders like President John Agyekum Kufuor, Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, President John Mahama, and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when many doubted their ability to lead.

“Dear God, You who see in secret and know the heart of Your servant Bawumia, please do this one thing for him as You did for Cyprus. Prove Yourself again that You are the Author and Finisher of all creation. It is Your son Dr. Bawumia’s turn,” her message read in part.

Afia Akoto concluded her heartfelt note with a prayer for restoration and divine guidance for Dr. Bawumia, pledging to celebrate his blessings with what she called a “Davidic dance.”

She described him as “a kind, humble, but firm leader you can trust,” urging Ghanaians to join her in celebrating his birthday.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who turned a year older on Tuesday, served as Vice President of Ghana from 2017 to 2025 under President Nana Akufo-Addo and was the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer in the 2024 general elections.

Known for his calm demeanor and policy-driven leadership style, Bawumia remains a prominent figure in the political landscape.