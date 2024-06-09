4 hours ago

The Managing Director of Intercity STC Coaches Limited, Nana Akomea, has disclosed that the Vice President and the flagbearer for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, becomes jittery anytime his past tapes are replayed to him.

According to him, the Vice President becomes totally unhappy when his old videos are replayed.

Speaking to 3 FM’s Johnnie Hughes on Thursday, June 6, 2024, Nana Akomea said, "Bawumia is not happy," when he was asked, "How does Dr. Bawumia feel when his tapes are being played back to him?"

Speaking further, he opined that every politician who was unable to deliver on his mandate would be uncomfortable when his old tapes are played back to him.

"But if we play John Mahama’s tapes from 2012 and 2013 and so on, he will not be happy, so Bawumia is not happy," he said.

Speaking on the election 2024, Nana Akomea posited that the main contender, John Dramani Mahama, who is the flagbearer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), had the opportunity to serve as President; hence, the next mandate should be given to Dr. Bawumia because he has what it takes to transform Ghana, making it a safe haven for businesses to flourish.

He further pointed out that Dr. Bawumia has life-transforming and innovative policies that are better suited for the Ghanaian economy, much more than the policies of the NDC and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

"But the difference is that John Mahama was in charge; it was his government, and he had the mandate of the country as President. The Executive authority in this country is vested in the President. Bawumia has never been President," he said.