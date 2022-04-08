1 hour ago

Renowned economist, Stephen Adei, has described Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as one of the best economists in the country but quickly added that reality has caught up with him since he assumed office.

He added that real economics is different from politics.

He also stated that Dr. Bawumia is now facing the real heat of reality as most politicians usually speak against the government in power, only for reality to hit them in the face when they assume the same position.

“As an economist, honestly, he [Dr. Bawumia] is one of the best but as a politician, and typical of politicians, he spoke against the government while in opposition but when they came into power then the reality hit them in the face and I believe that is how all opposition politicians are.

“So, yes, the reality has now hit him in the face and secondly the assumptions have changed because there was no COVID and a Ukrainian war while he was in opposition. So, real economics is different from politics,” he said, reports classfmonline.com.

During his address on the economy, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, acknowledged the economic hardship currently being experienced in Ghana.

The vice president, speaking at National Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) National Conference, on Thursday, said that the current situation, despite its cause, has been witnessed in the country before.

“From the man on the streets to the business mogul, the food we eat, the clothes we wear, the shelter we seek or have, to the benevolence we extend to friends and family, the health of the economy is what we feel in our pockets. I acknowledge that times are hard. This is the reality irrespective of the cause,” he said.

Source: Ghanaweb