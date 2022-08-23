2 hours ago

A former Communications Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and founder of the National Liberation Council (NLC), Stephen Atubiga, has described Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the greatest gift President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given to Ghanaians.

Speaking during an interview on Hot Fm, Atubiga said the President selecting Dr Bawumia as his running mate and sticking with him all these years has uncovered him as an asset for Ghana.

He said Bawumia is a ‘gift’ to Northerners because of the honour and dignity brought to his position and the spotlight he’s placed on their competencies.

Stephen Atubiga was speaking during an appearance on the ‘Dwene Ho Biom’political talk show hosted by Agya Wusu on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM.

“The best gift Akufo-Addo has given to Northerners which he would forever be remembered with is discovering Dr Bawumia for Ghanaians,” Atubiga said.

According to him, almost every President and Vice-President combination in the 4th Republic ended up falling out such as the fallout between the late President Jerry John Rawlings and his first Vice President, Erkow Akaa, or ex-President Mahama falling out with the late Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur.

He opined: “Rawlings fell out with late Vice President Ekow Akaa, Kuffour fell out with Aliu Mahama, John Dramani Mahama also fell out with late Amissah Arthur and Rawlings fell out with Atta-Mills as well.”

He commended Bawumia for remaining loyal throughout his tenure and also for carrying out his duties with aplomb.

The host asked the NLC leader about his reaction to claims by the NDC that Bawumia has failed in his job.

“NDC has no moral right to say that against Bawumia because every government face challenges, there was also ‘Dumsor’ during their era so they can’t use the current situation against Bawumia,” Atubiga said.