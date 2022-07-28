1 hour ago

The Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu Erkuful, has commended the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for his starring role in leading Ghana's digital transformation.

The Vice President, who has spearheaded many digital interventions in the country, in what he insists is essential to building a modern econony, has been widely acknowledged for his passion and leadership in pursuing this drive.

The latest person to add her voice to chorus of eulogies for Dr. Bawumia, is the sector Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu Erkuful.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Communications Minister, who underscored the inseparable link between digitalisation and a modern economy, described Dr. Bawumia as "the foremost digital champion in Ghana", who has embraced the "indepth understanding of digitalisation."

Below is her Facebook post'

"Ghana is building a digital Ghana and a digital economy. Digitalisation and economic development go hand in hand.

As the chairman of the Economic Management Team, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has embraced the indepth understanding of Digitalisation and is executing his mandate effortlessly. He is the foremost DIGITAL CHAMPION in Ghana."

The Vice President was at the Minister's Constituency, Ablekuma West, to commission an ultra-modern school complex for the Tuba Zongo community in Dansoman.