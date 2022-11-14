47 minutes ago

Tiger Eye PI in its latest investigative piece on why there is a seeming loss in investor confidence in the country reportedly captured the Minister making the disclosures

An unnamed official of Tiger PI who posed as a businessman with an interest in investigating in Ghana approached the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahene as a conduit to get to the leadership of the country.

The Minister of State at the Finance Ministry in the investigative piece assured the “investigators” of access to the Vice President who will be interested in their investment in the economy.

However, he suggested that the investors will have to pay an “appearance fee” to Vice President but was quick to add that the Vice President was not like that.

“You mean, like appearance fees and stuff? I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that’s fine. He’s not really; he’s not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020,” Charles Adu Boahen revealed.

Speaking to the Economic Advisor in an interview to corroborate Charles Adu-Boahene’s claims of the Vice President’s focus on money for his campaign, Gideon Boako indicated that the Vice President has not asked anyone to raise funds for his campaign.

“So, on top of my head and having been with him closely, I will say no. I know how discreet he, the Vice President, is and he is smart and he wouldn’t even dare do such a thing”, Dr Boako remarked.

