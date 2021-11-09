3 hours ago

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has donated GHS 100,000 to the Konkomba Education Endowment Fund (KEEF), as he launched the initiative at the University of Ghana Business School on Monday.

The Konkomba Education Endowment Fund, which is an initiative of the Konkomba Youth Association (KOYA), is aimed at supporting needy but brilliant students most especially the girl child from the Nkpankpando.

It was supported by prominent and illustrious personalities who hail from the Northern part of Ghana.

The former Vice Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman on behalf of the former president John Mahama and opposition members of parliament, donated Gh50,000 towards the fund.

The Defence minister, Dominic Nitiwul also donated Gh60,000 to the fund.

Speaking as the guest speaker at the launch of the KEEF, Dr. Bawumia commended the chiefs and people of Konkomba and the Komkomba Youth Association for setting up the fund.

“I’m excited by the initiative and by extension any such initiative geared towards the development of the human capital of our citizens”.

He said “human capital is what transforms people and nations”.

“If it were natural resources that made the difference, then Africa would’ve been the most advanced continent by now. But, it’s human resource that makes the difference”.

He added that the investment made in education especially in the youth by the the government would spur growth and development.

“It’s hard for any country to achieve sustainable development without substantial investment in human capital”.

Speaking on behalf of the former president John Mahama, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman said education must be delivered in a wholistic manner for a clearly defined purpose.

“Focusing on any one level of education to the detriment of the others, or roping them in as an afterthought, will set the stage for unnecessary confusion with huge social cost”.

She urged citizens to be part of the decision making process even if it seems dry.

“What should Ghana’s education be like some 20 years from now? She asked.

She said there must be stakeholder dialogues to find solutions to the teething problems facing the education sector because it’s outcomes affects everyone.

Source: citifmonline.com