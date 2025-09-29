1 hour ago

A new tracking poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics shows former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia holding a commanding lead in the race to become the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate for the 2028 general election.

According to the poll, 57% of voters favour Dr. Bawumia as the party’s flagbearer, significantly ahead of former Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who garnered 29%. Other potential contenders trail far behind: former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum polled 6%, Minister for Food and Agriculture Dr. Bryan Acheampong received 5%, and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyapong registered 3%.

Dr. Bawumia also leads decisively in key swing regions, Greater Accra, Central, and Western where he maintains 57% support, compared to 32% for Kennedy Agyapong. Dr. Adutwum and Dr. Acheampong both secured 4% in these regions, while Kwabena Agyapong remained at 3%.

In a hypothetical runoff between Dr. Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong, the poll indicates Bawumia would expand his lead, winning 62% of voter support versus Agyapong’s 38%.

Among NPP delegates, Dr. Bawumia remains the preferred candidate with 47%, ahead of Agyapong at 17%. Dr. Acheampong polled 3%, while both Dr. Adutwum and Kwabena Agyapong received 1% each.

Notably, 27% of delegates remain undecided, and 4% declined to state their preference.

In a potential delegate runoff, Bawumia still holds a clear advantage with 49% support, while Agyapong drops to 19%. However, a significant 27% of delegates are still undecided, and 5% declined to disclose their choice.