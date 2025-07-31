1 hour ago

A fresh controversy has erupted within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as allies of the former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have pushed back strongly against a claim by former Assin Central MP and presidential hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, accusing him of spreading falsehoods to smear party figures aligned with Bawumia’s campaign.

The rebuttal centers around remarks allegedly made by Kennedy Agyapong during a meeting with NPP Youth Organizers from the Western Region on Friday, July 18, 2025.

During the engagement, Agyapong reportedly claimed that he had gifted $250,000 to Joseph Cudjoe, a former Member of Parliament for Effia and a current leading member of Dr. Bawumia’s presidential campaign team.

Agyapong is said to have suggested that Cudjoe’s support for Dr. Bawumia amounted to betrayal, considering the alleged financial assistance.

However, persons close to Cudjoe have dismissed the claim as completely fabricated and malicious, describing it as an attempt by Agyapong to tarnish the reputation of a respected figure in the party.

According to sources familiar with events during Joseph Cudjoe’s time in office as deputy Energy Minister, no such monetary transaction ever took place between him and Kennedy Agyapong.

Rather, they point to an entirely different episode involving Agyapong’s personal interest in a government contract during Cudjoe’s tenure at the Ministry of Energy.

The sources allege that Kennedy Agyapong personally lobbied the then Energy Minister to divert a GHS20 million contract, originally earmarked for another party member, to his own company.

Agyapong reportedly argued that the initial beneficiary had already received a substantial contract from the Ministry of Works and Housing, and therefore, the contract in question should instead be awarded through him ostensibly “for the benefit of Joseph Cudjoe.”

This maneuver, according to insiders, left Cudjoe with mixed feelings — appreciative of the gesture, but uncomfortable with how it unfolded. Importantly, there is no record or testimony suggesting the funds or contract were linked to him directly.

“Joseph Cudjoe did not request, receive, or benefit from any $250,000 from Kennedy Agyapong,” a source close to the former MP stated. “It was rather Kennedy Agyapong who benefited from a contract that was awarded under the pretense of supporting Cudjoe.”

Critics of Agyapong within the Bawumia camp say this is part of a broader pattern of conduct by the former MP — a tendency to make exaggerated and unsubstantiated claims to gain political mileage or discredit opponents.

“Anyone who knows Hon. Joseph Cudjoe knows he would never go to Kennedy Agyapong to ask for such money,” the source added.

“Equally, everyone knows Kennedy Agyapong would never give such a sum without expecting something major in return.”

The incident has stirred concern among NPP grassroots organizers, particularly in the Western Region, where Dr. Bawumia is said to enjoy widespread support ahead of the party’s upcoming presidential primaries.

Pro-Bawumia factions in the region have called on the party base to ignore what they describe as “divisive tactics and character assassination” from Kennedy Agyapong.

They believe the attacks are rooted in political desperation as internal polling allegedly shows Dr. Bawumia gaining momentum.

“This is clearly an attempt to shake the unity of the Western Region’s support for Dr. Bawumia, but it will fail,” a regional youth organizer stated. “We are focused on the issues, and we won’t be distracted by personal attacks.”