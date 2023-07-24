4 hours ago

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was in the Bono Region for the final funeral rite of the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe (a.k.a Abronye DC), over the weekend.

A viral video of the funeral showed the vice president being mobbed by persons who attended the funeral.

The video showed Dr Bawumia, was surrounded by a crowd, commiserating with Abronye DC and his family.

Bawumia at a point engaged in an intense hug with Abronye as he was whispering words into his ears.

After the hug, Abronye can be seen introducing a boy standing close to him to the vice president, whom he (Bawumia) hugged.

Bawumia, with a broad smile, can also be seen waving at the attendees at the funeral who were cheering him on.

Watch a video of the incident below: