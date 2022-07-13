3 hours ago

Alfred Amoah and his driver died in a road accident on Tuesday

Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has described as sad, the death of the Municipal Chief Executive for Bibiani Anwiaso Bekwai, Alfred Amoah and his driver on Tuesday night.

The vice President in a Facebook post described the MCE and his driver, Samuel Gyasi as dedicated patriots.

“Sad to hear the death of Hon. Alfred Amoah, MCE for Bibiani Anwiaso Bekwai Municipal Assembly and his driver Samuel Gyasi. Both Alfred and Samuel have been dedicated patriots who served with dignity and passion.

“May the souls of our dear brothers rest in perfect peace,” the vice president wrote.

MCE driver dies in ghastly accident

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Mr. Alfred Amoah and his driver, died in a ghastly road accident on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

According to information available to GhanaWeb, the incident happened at Sefwi Akaasu along the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

An eyewitness who spoke to GhanaWeb said the accident involved a trailer with a registration number AS 4229 X and the Toyota Landcruiser in which the MCE was travelling.

The trailer, coming from Kumasi to Accra is said to have lost control a few meters from the Birim river on the Accra-Kumasi highway after its axle broke in the middle of the road.

It subsequently crashed into the MCE's car, with registration number GC 2060-18, crashing the engine and the driver's part along with the seating area of the front passenger.

The MCE was reported to be on his way back to Kumasi from Accra where he and other appointees had met with the President earlier in the day.

The deceased Alfred Amoah and his driver, yet to be identified, died instantly at the time of filing this report. Their bodies were still trapped in the car but the Police and Fire Service were at the scene trying to restore vehicular order and retrieve the remains.

The state-owned Daily Graphic's account states that the accident said to involve multiple vehicles, reportedly occurred at Apedwa near Tafo in the Eastern Region.

It also quoted the Western North Regional Minister, Richard Rocky Joojo Obeng as having confirmed the incident.

Source: Ghanaweb