Kumasi Shoe Factory has begun mass production of fashionable shoes as part of its effort to cut down the demand and influx of foreign brands on the Ghanaian market.

The shoe factory, which has over the years been producing safety and security boots and shoes for the uniformed security agencies, but has now expanded its production to cover the specification, design quality shoes for the general public, especially, the fashion industry.

The new designs were displayedand viewed by the Vice President, Dr Mahammudu Bawumia, at Burma Camp in Accra yesterday at the inauguration of Defence Industries Holding Company Limited (DIHOC), and sod cutting ceremony for various projects under the company.

Kumasi Shoe Factory, also known as DIHOC Footwear Division, is a joint venture company between a Czech Republic-based company, Knights a.s., acting through its subsidiary, Knight Ghana Limited, and DIHOC Holding Company, a subsidiary of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Dr Mahammudu Bawumia in his address said the government was keen on creating an enabling environment for businesses to partner the government in various development projects.

He mentioned that the collaboration venture between GAF and the private sector was crucial in Ghana’s quest to enhance the economy, adding that such partnerships were key national development.

He urged the business community to go into more collaboration with the GAF.

Speaking in an interview at the event, the Board Chairman of DIHOC Footwear Division Limited (Kumasi Shoe Factory), Dr Karl Laryea, said the company was in the position to produce all category of shoes designed to satisfy the preference and exact taste of the general public.

He said over the years, investment had been made in the acquisition of modern equipment that could be used to produce the same categories of shoes designed by celebrated designer brands in the world.

“DIHOC Footwear Division Limited can now produce shoes for corporate events which can be worn at weddings, executive meetings and any other occasions,” Dr Laryea said.

He said the company was in the process of producing large quantities of its new classic shoes to cover the West African sub-region, especially now that the African Continental Free Trade Area ( ACFTA) was in operation with its head office located in Ghana.

Dr Laryea, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Knights Ghana Limited, said efforts were being put in place to penetrate the local market and therefore called on Ghanaians to cut down their dependence on foreign products and patronise made in Ghana shoes by the company.

Dr Laryea mentioned that if the government could revive the policy of Achimota school sandals which was initiated in 2014 as part of efforts to empower the Kumasi Shoe factory to supply sandals to all schools, the company would be in the position to triple its production and workforce.

He also stressed the need for the security agencies to increase the purchase of their product, considering the assurances made to the company prior to the resuscitation of the company.

“If the security agencies, which include the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Fire Service, The Customs Service and the GAF with a total of approximately 100,000 personnel demand for more product, employees will shoot from 200 to 800 within 5 years,” Dr Layea said.